Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 17:04:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor

03/11/2020    16:00 GMT+7

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Director General of the National General Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology Tran Hong Thai said that forecasting a flash floods and landslides is based on topographic maps and flash flood and landslide risk zoning maps, combined with rain forecasts from numerical weather models and rain estimates from satellite images, radar and automatic rain measurements.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance, which allows warnings of the risks of flash floods and landslide in many provinces.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has asked the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting System to use the most modern flash flood warning products in the world (like the ones in the US) as alert tools.

However, flash floods and landslides only occur in a few points in provinces, and not at the same time. The detailed warnings to districts, communes and high-risk areas just can be given 3 - 6 hours in advance with low certainty.

In addition, the topography in the northern mountainous areas and central region is such that heavy rains causing flash floods and landslides often occur at night, making it difficult to transmit warnings, especially to the people in remote areas.

Because of the complexity, surprise and short term flash floods and landslides, in order to forecast flash floods and landslides at a location, a stream or mountain slope, it is not only necessary to determine the precipitation and give forecasts in detail according to space and time, but also to identify background information about the conditions of flash floods and landslides such as topography, geostructures, weathered crusts, humidity, saturation level, rain thresholds causing flash floods and landslides, and socio-economic activities (traffic, mining, construction and population distribution).

 

At present, the information is under the management of many different ministries, branches and localities.

The information about forest changes and basin exploitation, for example, is under the management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Meanwhile, detailed information about transport, birdges and roads is under the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), and information on the economy, society, population and population distribution is controlled by people’s committees at different levels.

Even if the rainfall is forecasted exactly, this is still not enough to precisely forecast flash floods and landslides without the background information. 

Vu Diep

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.  

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 