Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 09:31:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi

31/10/2020    08:18 GMT+7

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste is piled up by the side of Bach Mai Street, Hai Ba Trung Street on October 25. Rubbish has not been collected for two days as residents of Soc Son district’s Nam Son and Hong Ky communes are blocking garbage trucks from entering Nam Son waste treatment complex, blaming local authorities for slow compensation to relocate from the area.. VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Hieu

According to local residents, environmental pollution does not only affect households living within 500-1,000m of the dump but the stench from the landfill has a wider effect. What’s your opinion on this?

The influence of the dump has been determined by competent agencies. Regarding the management and operation, at present, all burial compartments and waste water containers are covered with tarpaulins to prevent odours. However, there are still times that they are uncovered to receive garbage in the landfill during the treatment process.

I can confirm that normally, the smell is acceptable, but it is getting worse and spreading further with the weather changes.

The city's municipal waste treatment requirements are very urgent, and the waste crisis has occurred many times. What are reasons for low progress of upgrading plants to handle the city’s waste? Is there a capital shortage or a lack of proper technology to deal with the problem?

Waste treatment technology in the world is changing very quickly. Currently, there are many technologies for countries to apply depending on their specific conditions. However, experts said the technology of waste incineration without classification to generate electricity is the most appropriate option.

The city is promoting a project to build a generating power incineration plant using new technology which is capable of treating 4,000 tons of waste a day. It is expected to be put into operation early next year.

Once the construction of the plant is complete, the garbage-related crisis will be basically solved because the Nam Son Waste treatment receives around 5,000 tonnes of rubbish per day.

The Department of Construction has repeatedly proposed the municipal authority speed up investment in waste treatment. Waste treatment technology currently deployed in the country has revealed many shortcomings and does not meet environmental standards.

With the application of new technology, there emerges another problem – the cost of waste treatment is much higher than traditional burial methods. Investors are wary due to the fact that it will require large investment.

 

Regarding garbage disposal, the Ministry of Construction has issued regulations on ceiling prices. The waste incineration technology that Hanoi is implementing is the latest one and the price is not included in the ministry’s regulations.

According to the ministry’s guidance, the project has been deployed first and the price would be calculated in practice before submitting to the ministry for approval. The capacity of treating only 800 tons per day for a plant is no longer suitable.

As far as I know, waste disposal in many countries is many times higher than Vietnam. The application of different technology resulted in different waste treatment unit prices.

To mobilise resources for waste treatment, the city has repeatedly set a waste disposal fee to households. What has been done so far?

Many countries charge high fees for household waste disposal while in Vietnam it is still basically receiving subsidy. If we collect this fund, it add more resources to waste treatment, attracting investors and raising people's awareness of environmental protection. The Department of Construction has set up fee level for this service and reported it to the city.

I want to emphasise that the site clearance must be accelerated. Due to that issue, many projects are behind schedule. Nam Son waste treatment area has two parts - the north and the south. According to the plan, the land dedicated to northern landfill area should have been handed over by 2016, but in reality, it has not yet been completed. As a result, the entire amount of rubbish was treated in the southern disposal complex, leading to the waste crisis.  VNS/Tienphong

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly..

Solving the ‘waste crisis’ in Hanoi with waste-to-electricity plants

Solving the ‘waste crisis’ in Hanoi with waste-to-electricity plants

Waste-to-electricity is believed to be the best solution to the waste crisis in Hanoi, but one waste-to-electricity plant will not be enough.

 
 

Other News

.
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

VNA talks to Tran Tan Van, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, about the serious landslides in central region that have resulted in great losses in human life and property.

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

HSBC Vietnam to spend VND10bn to revive mangrove forest in Vietnam
HSBC Vietnam to spend VND10bn to revive mangrove forest in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/10/2020 

HSBC Vietnam Bank will provide VND10bn (USD430,000) to revive a mangrove forest in Mui Ca Mau National Park to help Vietnam deal with climate change.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

The 3-day ITU Digital World 2020 closed on October 23, leaving key messages about a new world – the digital world.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 