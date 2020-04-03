WHO, Rakuten Viber partner to fight misinformation around COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Rakuten Viber have announced a new partnership to fight misinformation around COVID-19 with an interactive...

To assist people who are looking for accurate health information, the chatbot is available in English, Arabic and Russian, and will soon be translated into 20 more languages. It highlights the most commonly asked questions and the latest news related to the pandemic.

The “Latest News" section is updated in real-time from WHO's website. Other main sections include “Protect Yourself,” “Mask Usage,” “Travel Recommendations” and an interactive “Myths” quiz to test knowledge abour the virus. The “Donate Now” button prompts users to support the WHO fight against the pandemic through donating to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“WHO aims to reach as many people as possible with reliable health information through innovative digital technology. Information is power and can help save lives during this pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We’re helping people stay connected while also assisting local and global government and healthcare agencies around the world to offer critical updates and to combat misinformation. Rakuten Viber and WHO are working together to help individuals and communities stay informed and healthy during this challenging time. Use the chatbot yourself, support and protect your relatives by sharing it with them. Digital is safe,” commented Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Rakuten Viber.

The chatbot is free and already available for all Viber users globally.

Viber is also launching a specially designed sticker pack to complement and support the efforts of all health workers on the frontline with the virus as well as to spread motivational and positive vibes throughout the world under lockdown. All who download the pack from the Viber’s sticker market will get instant access to the chatbot.

The bot is available through this link: https://vb.me/c6e9fa. — VNS