Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 08:48:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Young woman finds success in logistics sector

 
 
29/04/2020    07:40 GMT+7

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Pham Khanh Linh (standing) presents at a forum. — Photo courtesy of Khanh Linh

The list features the 30 most prominent faces under 30 years old in Vietnam.

Linh said her journey into the field of logistics was accidental because she studied Natural Sciences at Cambridge University. 

Returning to Vietnam in 2017 after seven years of studying and working in England, Linh joined the family business. She studied information technology but her family's company worked on plant protection drugs, not related to her expertise. But she still wanted to have the opportunity to gain experience to understand the traditional industries in Vietnam, from which to observe and find shortcomings to put technology into practice and slowly change.

“That year I was hatching a new venture after a previous failed project. The idea came from witnessing the huge inefficiency of 10 trucks in the Long An factory where I worked for a year. And that’s only 10 trucks! What about the hundreds of thousands, nearly a million trucks in Vietnam?” Linh said.

Then she decided on the name Logivan for her company. 

“It was the only name that made people on the street think of logistics — and it even sounds like a Logitem copycat,” said Linh.

“A month later we were frantically talking to as many shippers and truckers as possible. We set out to understand the market thoroughly, knowing the number one reason a start-up fails is a lack of a genuine problem in the first place. And we noticed the fragmentation facet that dominates the trucking industry in many single landmass countries, with Vietnam included,” she said. 

Linh found that 90 per cent of trucking companies had fewer than five trucks, and their capacity was extremely underutilised. 

“No co-ordination. No optimisation. Nothing. Just pure inefficiency. Pure waste,” she said.

So she thought about creating an Uber platform for trucks. It made complete sense.

“The market was rife with small players, and arbitrage had become rampant. The truck owners had lost all their independence and bargaining power to the agents. But technology could solve this information asymmetry. A technology solution could unify the ecosystem of small independent truckers, giving them the power to control their businesses and eliminate the cutthroat brokerage layers,” said Linh.

Over the past two years, the biggest difficulty that Logivan has encountered is the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The company, as well as the domestic road transport industry, has suffered severe impacts with the transport and circulation of goods restricted, and clients reducing their production scale.

 

In order to cope with this difficult time, Logivan was trying to focus its resources and solutions on the most core issues while ensuring the customers' transport cycle was not interrupted, said Linh.

With the advantage of 50,000 trucks - 300 times larger than the largest transport firms, Logivan is still able to provide smooth services in all 64 provinces and cities during the pandemic. In provinces where there are restrictions on transportation, the company transports from truck to transshipment area, and then uses trucks in restricted areas to load and continue the journey. 

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Pham Khanh Linh (centre) cuts the ribbon to launch an enterprise connecting programme. — Photo courtesy of Khanh Linh

In March 2018, Logivan won the Uber Exchange startup contest and a ticket to Silicon Valley. It also overcame more than 800 teams from around the world at the Asia Technology Summit. A month later it received an additional US$1.75 million Series A round investment led by Ethos Partners, Insignia Venture Partners and VinaCapital Ventures. 

Its achievements also include Pitch @ Palace Global 2018 first prize organised by Prince Andrew - Duke of York in December the same year.

Linh said that the Forbes' 30 under 30 award was recognition and great encouragement to her and Logivan.

"If I waited until everything was perfect, Logivan would still be at zero today. So just do it," she said.

Logistics is a very complex industry and requires in-depth operational knowledge. So far, the human element has played a leading role in all activities of this process.

Logivan will continue to devote time and resources to continue developing technological solutions to maintain its current pioneering position.

“Young people, especially women, should be confident when they have an idea for a startup. Confidence is an important factor leading to success. Besides, always try your best to study and use your skills,” said Linh.  VNS

Thu Trang

Startups benefit from enabling environment

Startups benefit from enabling environment

The digital economy has been key to the development of Vietnam's startup community.

Technology startups receive huge investments

Technology startups receive huge investments

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

 
 

Other News

.
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 