Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

According to statistics from some online shopping websites, searches for used phones have increased by 40 per cent since the end of 2019.

Tran Trung Hieu, a student at Binh Duong University, says he can buy an iPhone 7 Plus, which was launched four years ago, for just VND4-5 million (US$172-215) but it fully meets what he needs – selfies, photographs, videos and for studying purpose.

“I have to pay VND15-20 million ($645-860) for the latest phone with high-end technologies some of which I never use," he said.

“It's affordable for me to change my mobile phone anytime I like.”

He added that there is a growing trend among students to use cheap phones.

Le Thai Sung, a worker in HCM City, said rather than use fancy new mobile phones that are all similar to each other, many of his friends try to find second-hand ones with unique shapes and functions.

The most popular such phones include Samsung Note 6, 7 and 8, Xiaomi, Vsmart, and Iphone 4, which is considered the most beautiful looking of all IPhones, he said.

Tran Minh Thai, who owns a second-hand mobile phones store in HCM City’s District 10, said young people prefer to buy an iPhone 4S for less than VND3 million ($130) than a new one for more than VND15 million ($645). — VNS