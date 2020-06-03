Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 14:28:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic

 
 
03/06/2020    14:23 GMT+7

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic

Zoom has become the app many are using to stay in touch with friends, family and work colleagues

Image copyrightZoom


When it comes to its growth rate, video conference company Zoom has lived up to its name.

Use of the firm's software jumped 30-fold in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to work, learn and socialise remotely.

At its peak, the firm counted more than 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings, while paying customers have more than tripled.

The dramatic uptake has the potential to change the firm's path.

Zoom said it expects sales as high as $1.8bn (£1.4bn) this year - roughly double what it forecast in March. 

"It's a huge opportunity," chief executive Eric Yuan told investors on Tuesday.

How did Zoom start?

Mr Yuan didn't intend to create Zoom for the masses.

A Chinese-born software engineer, Mr Yuan started the company in 2011, after years rising through the ranks at WebEx, one of the first US video conference companies, which was purchased by Cisco in 2007 for $3.2bn.

At the time, he faced doubts from many investors, who did not see the need for another option in a market already dominated by big players such as Microsoft and Cisco.

But Mr Yuan - who has credited his interest in video conferencing to the long distances he had to travel to meet up with his now-wife in their youth - was frustrated at Cisco and believed there was demand in the business world for software that would work on mobile phones and be easier to use.

When the firm sold its first shares to the public last year, it was valued at $15.9bn. That shot to more than $58bn on Tuesday.

"What Zoom has done is kind of democratised video conferencing for all kinds of businesses and made it very simple for everyone from yoga instructors through to board room executives to deploy video," says Alex Smith, senior director at Canalys.

When the lockdowns started, Zoom lifted the limits for the free version of its software in China and for educators in many countries, including the UK, helping to drive its popularity.

 

But the firm's bread and butter customers are corporate clients, who pay for subscriptions and enhanced features.

Zoom said on Tuesday that sales jumped 169% year-on-year in the three months to 30 April to $328.2m, as it added more than 180,000 customers with more than 10 employees since January - far more than it had expected.

It also turned a profit of $27m in the quarter - more than it made in all of the prior financial year.

Reputational hit

The massive uptake has also strained the firm, forcing it to invest to expand capacity to meet the needs of new users, many of whom are not paying customers.

Its reputation also took a hit, as the new attention prompted hackers to hijack meetings and exposed a host of security flaws, revealing that the firm had sent user data to Facebook, had wrongly claimed the app had end-to-end encryption, and was allowing meeting hosts to track attendees.

It has also faced political scrutiny for its ties to China - where it has more than 700 staff, including most of its product development team - which have prompted warnings that it is not fit for government use.

In April, Mr Yuan, who is a US citizen, apologised for the security lapses and the firm started rolling out a number of changes intended to fix the problems. Zoom has also announced a number of new appointments familiar with Washington politics, including H R McMaster, a retired Army general and former national security adviser to Donald Trump.

"Navigating this process has been a humbling learning experience," Mr Yuan said on an investor call on Tuesday.

Analysts said they expected the company would overcome these reputational blows.

"It's had that mishap and the fact that its name is still very much used as verbatim with video technology still gives it a lot of momentum and opportunity to continue," Mr Smith said.

Analysts say they expect Zoom to maintain its focus on business customers, since that's how it makes money.

But the pandemic is likely to create more challenges for Zoom in that market, as increased demand for remote work prompts competitors such as Microsoft and Cisco to pour resources into the field.

"The stakes are higher and the competition's getting tougher, so we'll see," says Ryan Koontz, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities.

"They were on a very strong trajectory before... and happened to be in the right place at the right time as the whole world decided we needed to communicate well on video," he says. "They have this amazing brand... now they have to leverage that brand and figure out which markets they're going to go after." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta must include an “emergency” response to climate change in its regional planning for the 2021-30 period as rising seas, coastal erosion and subsidence could occur earlier than previously thought, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung said.

COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the important role of digital transformation in prevention and control activities, bringing life to a “new normal” state.

SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Nasa's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken complete their 19-hour flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Drought-stricken and saline soils can be areas for growing quinoa, a grain for healthy diets, thanks to a research cooperation program between the Vietnam Agriculture Academy (VAA) and Buenos Aires Argentina University.

National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The National Single Window system developed by Viettel Solutions, which helps digitalise all documents and processes in customs clearance, has been given the Sao Khue Award 2020 in the e-government category.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Over 500 households in Lien Phuong Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, have reported a dumping site to the local authorities multiple times after living over a year with pollution.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 