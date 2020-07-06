Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 16:58:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month

06/07/2020    16:36 GMT+7

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

More than 1,000 people donate blood at the Hanh Trinh Do campaign in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on June 27.

According to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), one of the campaign’s organisers, 14 provinces and cities have held blood donation festivals since early June.

Provinces like Bến Tre and Hậu Giang collected 700 to 800 units of blood each in the first time they took part in the campaign.

Lai Châu and Kiên Giang provinces and Hải Phòng City recorded the largest amount of donated blood with more than 1,000 units from each locality.

The Red Journey 2020, held for the eighth time, started on June 6 and will last until August 8.

It is expected to be held in 28 more localities in the next month.

 

Besides blood mobilisation, Red Journey has honoured outstanding blood donors, presented gifts to patients at health care facilities and organised events to raise public awareness on the blood disorder thalassemia.

Last year, the campaign collected more than 86,000 units of blood.

Launched in 2013, Red Journey has become the largest annual blood donation campaign.

Seven campaigns held in the previous years collected more than 250,000 units of blood.

It has contributed to promoting communication, raising awareness about voluntary blood donation and promoting the blood donation movement.

It is also an opportunity to increase communication about congenital haemolytic disease, as well as train and maintain a volunteer force for the blood donation movement. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Fourteen people in Thanh Hoa province have been suspected of coronavirus infection after their first test and they have all been transferred to Hanoi for further tests and monitoring, according to the provincial Centre for Diseases Control.

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Duc, a professor from Vietnam National University, speaks about the implementation of the Vietnamese Qualifications Framework and the difficulties training institutes will face when applying the new framework.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The head of the US drugs regulator has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prediction that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready this year.

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 