23/08/2020 15:54:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling

23/08/2020    15:52 GMT+7

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

Tipped off by local people, the police on August 21 raided a house in Hai Yen ward, Mong Cai city, and caught red handed a group of 11 Chinese nationals gambling and organizing gambling on Chinese sites.

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling

The police interogate some of the Chinese detainees for illegal acts in Vietnam


The police seized 4 laptops, 10 Chinese bank cards, 63 unused Chinese SIM cards, 8 wifi routers and some relevant items.

According to preliminary investigations, these Chinese nationals had contacted a local resident in Mong Cai city to rent a house where they installed equipment for gambling and organizing gambling on Chinese sites.

 

The police contacted their counterparts in China’s Dongxiang city and found that the group are wanted by the Dongxiang police for the act of organizing online gambling.

After completing necessary procedures, the police handed over the detainees along with seized objects to the Dongxiang police late August 22 to handle under a crime prevention cooperation agreement between the two sides.

VOV

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.  

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.  

 
 

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Border security - Vietnam's holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have prosecuted and detained Vo Tien Hung, general director of Hanoi Water Drainage Company, for his alleged violations over regulations in the management and use of State assets.

