28/07/2020 07:38:12 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

28/07/2020    06:32 GMT+7

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.


 

  Chinese men arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

At 1 am on July 27, the police in Lao Cai found five Chinese people entering Vietnam illegally. They crossed the border river into Lao Cai Province and continued to be carried on a motorbike by Duong Dinh Quyen and Nguyen Thanh Cuong to Hanoi before going to HCM City.

Quyen and Cuong admitted to being hired by a person in Khanh Hoa Province and another hired man had left Lao Cai with the Chinese customers on his car not long ago. The car carrying five Chinese people was later found by the traffic police on Noi Bai-Lao Cai Highway at around 4-5 am.

The Chinese men admitted that they were from Guizhou Province, China, and travelled by boat for four hours to Lao Cai.

On July 1, the police in Lao Cai City also arrested three people and busted a ring that transferred Chinese people illegally into Vietnam via the border river at Ban Vuoc Village. The case has been transferred to the police in Lao Cai Province. VOV/Dtinews

 
 

.
Vietnam's disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.

Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

