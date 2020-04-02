Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact

 
 
03/04/2020    01:55 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact hinh anh 1

Staff at the Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem power company inspect a transformer station 

In the document, dated April 1, the ministry proposed that in the April – June period, the price of electricity for household consumption of up to 300kWh be cut by 10 percent. By so doing, it will suffer a loss of 2.930 trillion VND (about 124 million USD).

A cut of the same level was also proposed for production and business customers which will set the ministry back by 6 trillion VND. As for the accommodation customers, the electricity price for them will be reduced to that of the production households and this will lead to a loss of 1.8 billion VND for the ministry.

Besides, it also proposed the exemption of electricity costs for concentrated quarantine and treatment establishments related to the COVID-19, the total losses from which will amount to 100 billion VND.

As a result, the ministry’s revenue this year from the sale of electricity will fall by nearly 11 trillion VND.

 

It said cost-saving measures will be applied within the ministry to help offset the losses./.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for no increases in the electricity price until the end of the second quarter at the earliest to support businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

 
 

Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Both Spain and the US also announced huge spikes in the number of jobless on Thursday.

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.

Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Countries are adopting movement restrictions ranging from the extreme to the relaxed to the creative.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Youth union with kind-heartedness
Youth union with kind-heartedness
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

