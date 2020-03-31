Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 10:01:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest

 
 
31/03/2020    09:22 GMT+7

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

The boy flew from Prague (the Czech Republic) to Istanbul (Turkey) on Flight 1770 on March 14, and from Istanbul to Vietnam on Flight TK162 on March 15 - the same flight as the 83rd patient.

Upon entry, he showed no symptoms and was transferred to a concentrated quarantine centre at the Military School of Military Zone 7 in HCM City’s District 12. His test on March 18 turned up negative for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the test result on March 27 was positive. Currently, the boy is being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 in Can Gio district, HCM City.

Earlier, nine people were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30 evening.

Among the new patients, seven, aged 41, 34, 53, 57, 61, 23 and 57, are female employees of Truong Sinh Ltd., Co and work at the canteen of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Another patient is a 41-year-old man in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thanh Oai who visited the centre for tropical diseases of the Bach Mai Hospital on March 12 and tested positive for the virus on March 29.

All of the eight patients are under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, and in stable health condition.

The other is a 35-year-old Vietnamese woman who boarded flight TK162 from Greece after transiting in Turkey to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

Upon entry, she was sent to a concentrated quarantine facility in Nha Be district in the city. Her samples, sent to the city's Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 27, were confirmed positive.

She is being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 in Can Gio district, HCM City.

 

Foreign press hails Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 fight

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest

Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital is considered the biggest and most complex hotbed of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present.

The relentless efforts by the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 over the recent past have been recognised many newspapers and experts around the world.

The US’ New York Times posted an article on March 27 saying: “Even though Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia's poorer countries, its efforts against the virus, praised at home, have ensured its tally of infections is lower than those in many of its neighbours.”

The article mentioned prompt and effective measures that the Vietnamese Government is applying such as limiting domestic flights, stopping public gatherings for two weeks from March 28, and quarantining more than 57,000 to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Deutsche Welle recently ran an article on Vietnams "war" on coronavirus, analysing factors that have helped the Southeast Asian country successfully curb the outbreak so far such as applying a widespread system of public surveillance and mobilising the military to the effort.

The government has described the combat as the fight against an enemy and called for the engagement of all people, it said.

The Philippines’ Rappler newspaper quoted the UK’s Financial Times as saying Vietnam has proved itself as a model in the work with limited resources but determined leadership.

The Diplomat carried a story, saying when the coronavirus began to rage the country in early January, the Vietnamese Government quickly responded and has deservedly gotten praise for doing so.

“The reasons for Vietnam’s robust response to COVID-19 are varied. But among the factors is leadership,” the article said, adding that for instance, the decision of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to stop all events, activities and gatherings of more than 20 people in the country was viewed as a definitive and firm move.

Other newspapers such as the UK’s Evening Standard and Reuters, Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda, and Canada’s National also posted stories relating to Vietnam’s moves to fight the pandemic./.

 
 

Other News

.
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  3 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday.

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.   

Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese Facebook influencer has been summoned by police for posting unverified information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.

Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 