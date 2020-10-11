1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

The event was organised by the municipal Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue highlighted the city’s socio-economic achievements in recent times, and affirmed that the authorities and people of Hanoi unite to accelerate the development of the capital.

Then, a 60-minute art performance took place with the participation of 300 artists, presenting songs praising the tradition of Thang Long – Hanoi.

In the morning, a delegation of the municipal Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi led by Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense at Kinh Thien Palace in the Thang Long Royal Citadel and at the King Ly Thai To Monument, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street.



In 1010, King Ly Thai To decided to move the capital from Hoa Lu (the northern province of Ninh Binh, about 100km south of Hanoi) to Thang Long (now Hanoi).

