11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hail in Lao Cai province

Meanwhile, hails and thunderstorms hit many areas in the northern and north-central regions from January 24-25, March 2-4, March 17-18, and March 21-25.

Drought and saline intrusion are raging in the Mekong Delta – the nation’s biggest rice granary.

Natural disasters have claimed the lives of three people and injured 18 others. More than 28,170 houses and over 74,740 hectares of rice and vegetables have been damaged, with over 1,810 head of cattle and poultry killed.

The total economic losses were estimated at 303 billion VND (12.7 million USD).

Particularly, thunderstorms, lightning and hails from March 21 to 25 in Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Son La, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh, Bac Kan, Ha Giang, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An killed one person and caused economic losses totalling about 94.5 billion VND./.

