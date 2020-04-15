Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 02:19:25 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
12 high-risk localities in Vietnam to continue with social distancing measures

 
 
16/04/2020    02:17 GMT+7

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

12 high-risk localities to continue with social distancing measures for at least one week hinh anh 1

Tran Duy Hung street in Hanoi is deserted during the period of social distancing 

The decision was made at a meeting on April 15 of standing Government members, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, ministries, sectors and localities under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Besides Hanoi and HCM City, the other 10 localities with high risk are Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh and Ha Tinh.

The classification of localities nationwide into three groups – that of high risk, risk and low risk was proposed by the steering committee and endorsed by PM Phuc.

The group with risk, comprising 15 localities, needs to put in place roadmaps for the implementation of Directive 16 and strictly carry out Directive 15 on drastic measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as  banning events and meetings of more than 20 people and gatherings of over 10 people outside offices, schools and hospitals.

The 15 localities in this group are Binh Duong, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Kien Giang, Nam Dinh, Nghe An, Thai Nguyen, Thua Thien-Hue, Soc Trang, Lang Son, An Giang, Binh Phuoc, and Dong Thap.

 

The low-risk group, comprising the remaining 36 localities, is required to continue following Directive 15.

The classification of those groups is not fixed and will be reviewed regularly.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Directive 16 and measures to continue practicing social distancing in the time ahead.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With coronavirus seemingly under control, South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Migrants sent to coronavirus quarantine have either left their villages or are slipping in and out.

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

