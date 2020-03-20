14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

At Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport

The ministry has sent an urgent notice on this issue to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA), asking it to instruct airlines to notify their customers.

Those who come to Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes will be quarantined at diplomatic agencies or accommodation establishments under the monitoring of authorities and medical agencies, according to the notice.

The ministry has also ordered airlines to prepare compulsory medical declaration forms to the passengers, check their body temperature before they enter the terminals, and sterilise the planes.

Airport authorities will have to coordinate with relevant agencies to disperse passengers at the quarantine areas in the terminals in order to avoid congestion, the notice said, adding every passenger should not be kept there for more than 90 minutes.