14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration

Two men and their 12 accomplices on March 18 got prison terms ranging from two years to life for their roles in a case of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration and covering criminals in Dien Bien province.

The provincial People’s Court found Sung A Sinh and Lau A Lenh as the masterminds of a case which investigations revealed that Lenh joined the organising of a state of the Mong people against the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 2010, and then fled away as legal procedures were started against him.

From August 2018 to March 2019, Lenh and Sinh discussed with their accomplices to reestablish the Mong state in Muong Nhe district of Dien Bien province aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration and abolishing the political system enshrined in the Constitution.

At the three-day hearing, the jury found that their acts are dangerous to the society and sufficient to form the crimes of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration, propaganda against the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and covering criminals.

It ordered Sinh and Lenh to spend the rest of their life in prison, and handed prison terms ranging from two to 20 years to 12 others.

The jury pronounces sentences on the defendants



The provincial People’s Court finds Sung A Sinh and Lau A Lenh as the masterminds of a case which investigations revealed that Lenh joined the organising of a state of the Mong people against the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 2010, and then fled away as legal procedures were started against him



From August 2018 to March 2019, Lenh and Sinh discussed with their accomplices to reestablish the Mong state in Muong Nhe district of Dien Bien province aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration and abolishing the political system enshrined in the Constitution



The jury finds that their acts are dangerous to the society and sufficient to form the crimes of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration, propaganda against the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and covering criminals



The jury orders Sung A Sinh (in photo) and Lau A Lenh to spend the rest of their life in prison

VNA