15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

A student of Phan Chu Trinh Primary School in Tan Phu District, HCM City, studies online.

First to third graders are too young to do it online especially if they do not get their parents’ support since their capacity for self-learning is low, and it is difficult to inculcate the discipline required to study at home, it said.

Moreover, many families do not have ipads, laptops, desktops or smart phones or wifi connections.

The department said a small number of students would have difficulty achieving the Ministry of Education and Training’s requirement about reading and writing Vietnamese fluently after finishing the first grade this year.

At the secondary and high school levels, the city has 461 out of 483 teaching online. More than 88 per cent of 12th grade students attend online classrooms, the highest rate. There are also 82 per cent of 11th graders, 77 per cent of 10th graders, 70 per cent of ninth graders and so on, declining all the way to sixth.

With large numbers of students in each classroom, the internet has been overloaded, affecting the lessons, the department said. Moreover, there is no standard software for teaching online and teachers use free software, leading to a risk of low quality. — VNS

