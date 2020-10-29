153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Natural disasters in the month were mainly storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in some localities in the central region. Besides human losses, natural disasters damaged 111,900 houses, 45,000 hectares of rice, 22,300 hectares of other crops, and killed 3,000 cattle and 600,500 poultry, totaling VND2.7 trillion ($112.5 million)

Floods in the central provinces caused 129 deaths and missing cases, 214 injured, and damaged 111,200 houses, more than 1,000 hectares of rice and 7,200 hectares of other crops.

The central provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien - Hue and Quang Binh suffered the heaviest losses with 106 dead and missing people, 133 others injured, 95,300 houses collapsed, swept away, flooded or damaged, 2,400 cattle and 573,200 poultry killed, totaling VND1.4 trillion.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres sent a message of sympathy to the Vietnamese Government and people about the serious human and property losses caused by recent floods and landslides in several central provinces.

In his message, Guterres lauded the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to support affected families, affirming that the UN stays ready to provide Vietnam with humanitarian assistance to help the country overcome this difficult time soon.

The European Union (EU) announced on October 28 that it would provide 1.3 million EUR (over $1.5 million) to bring “critical humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding” in central Vietnam.

The region has suffered historic flooding from prolonged downpours and successive typhoons since early this month, which had by October 25 resulted in 130 deaths and 18 missing persons.

At least 1.3 million people in the region have been affected, and on October 28 a powerful typhoon continued to lash the region, with more damage and losses expected.

Serious damage to transport infrastructure has been reported, while nearly 10,000 hectares of crops and nearly a million cattle and poultry have been lost in the floods.

“This contribution underlines our solidarity with the people of Vietnam, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods,” said Olivier Brouant, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian response in the Mekong region, in a press statement.

“The EU funding will support our humanitarian partners in delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable, ensuring they have enough means to get through this difficult time.”

The EU said the funding included the distribution of hygiene kits and other essential relief items “while ensuring access to drinking water, sanitation facilities and the promotion of good hygiene practices,” in addition to cash transfers for people to use to buy essential goods.

“Special attention will be placed on the most vulnerable and marginalized groups, including female-headed households and people with disabilities,” the statement said.

Thanh Nam