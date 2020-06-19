160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

Hotel staff take lessons about preventive measures

On June 19, Pham Minh Duc, deputy head of Quang Ngai Department of Health said they had been working with Binh Son Oil Refinery Company and Hoa Phat Steel Company to quarantine and test their foreign experts.



"160 experts arrived in Vietnam to work at Binh Son Company with the remainder working at Hoa Phat Steel Company. They were already quarantined for 12-16 days and their first tests were negative. 15 other experts tested negative twice," Duc said.



On June 20, Quang Ngai will continue to receive 47 Malaysian experts who come to work at Binh Son Company. They are the first out of 1,000 experts that will come to work in Quang Ngai from May to August. 350 of them will go to work at Binh Son Company and 711 work at Hoa Phat Steel Company.



The experts are quarantined at Harmonia Hoa Phat Hotel, the auxiliary area and a local dormitory. They will be tested twice during this time. Any positive case will be treated at Binh Son District Medical Centre 2. Dtinews

