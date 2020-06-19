Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 17:56:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai

 
 
20/06/2020    16:31 GMT+7

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

  Hotel staff take lessons about preventive measures

 

On June 19, Pham Minh Duc, deputy head of Quang Ngai Department of Health said they had been working with Binh Son Oil Refinery Company and Hoa Phat Steel Company to quarantine and test their foreign experts.

"160 experts arrived in Vietnam to work at Binh Son Company with the remainder working at Hoa Phat Steel Company. They were already quarantined for 12-16 days and their first tests were negative. 15 other experts tested negative twice," Duc said.

On June 20, Quang Ngai will continue to receive 47 Malaysian experts who come to work at Binh Son Company. They are the first out of 1,000 experts that will come to work in Quang Ngai from May to August. 350 of them will go to work at Binh Son Company and 711 work at Hoa Phat Steel Company.

The experts are quarantined at Harmonia Hoa Phat Hotel, the auxiliary area and a local dormitory. They will be tested twice during this time. Any positive case will be treated at Binh Son District Medical Centre 2. Dtinews

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide
Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Phuong, director of the Hanoi Department of Plant Production and Protection talks on the city’s plan to curtail the use of pesticides in agricultural production.

Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam
Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India has been supporting a series of events to take place in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa from 21 to 28 June 2020 to celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21).

Luc Ngan lychee farmers become prosperous with focus on quality
Luc Ngan lychee farmers become prosperous with focus on quality
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang is often thought of as a land of miracles as many types of fruits grow well on its soil.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month
Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days as required by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Teachers of English required to upgrade their qualifications
Teachers of English required to upgrade their qualifications
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many teachers have expressed concern that they may fail to achieve a 6.5 score on IELTS. But parents say this is not an high requirement.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 19
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Seven more imported COVID-19 cases reported on June 18

Coronavirus: India's Chennai back in lockdown as cases spike
Coronavirus: India's Chennai back in lockdown as cases spike
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Indian officials have re-imposed a lockdown in the southern city of Chennai (formerly Madras) and three neighbouring districts.

Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore
Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Singaporean Ministry of Health announced that people entering Singapore from 10 countries, including Vietnam, will not be subject to a 14-day quarantine period as of June 18, 

HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe
HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Customs teamed up with various competent forces to examine four packages sent from Europe to Vietnam on June 16 and confiscated over nine kilograms of ecstasy pills worth VND20 billion, 

Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

US Supreme Court rules against the president's bid to end Obama-era programme that protects children.

New Zealand police shooting: One officer dead and another seriously injured
New Zealand police shooting: One officer dead and another seriously injured
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A police officer has been shot dead during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Muong Te District in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was struck by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of June 17, making it the third earthquake to hit the province in three days.

Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam plans to set up separate zones with ensured hygienic conditions and testing labs to welcome diplomats, investors and businesspeople who enter Vietnam to work short-term.

Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Children's Hospital No 1 in HCM City has treated three children aged two or below with facial and head injuries from dog bites in the last one month, sparking serious concern, doctors said.

Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts
Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to shift from the use of conventional pesticides to biopesticides to “better manage weed growth, maintain a high agricultural yield, avoid resistant species, protect soil biodiversity and erosion, and reduce green-house emissions,”

Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert
Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Some special occupations including preschool teachers should be allowed to retire earlier than the age set in the Labour Code, said Trinh Thanh Hang, head of the department for woman affairs of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
VIDEOicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. 

State organisations propose to send workers abroad
State organisations propose to send workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal Affairs Pham Van Hoa talks about the added regulation that allows public non-business units run by provincial and municipal People’s Committees to send workers abroad.

From adversity comes knowledge
From adversity comes knowledge
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Having suffered from depression and pondered the lack of empathy that often surrounds mental health issues, Quang Thuc Hao has turned her “ailment” into the subject of her doctoral thesis. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 