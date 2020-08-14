Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 22:46:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam

14/08/2020    22:44 GMT+7

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam

An area under lockdowns in the central province of Quang Nam.

Among the new cases, 15 are in the central city of Da Nang, two in neighbouring province of Quang Nam and one in Ho Chi Minh City.

The case in Ho Chi Minh City is a 27-year-old Chinese man who illegally entered Vietnam on July 27 through the northern border. He is now quarantined and treated at the city's Cu Chi hospitalcity.

The same day, 12 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of this group to 437, or 47 percent of the total. Among those being treated, 50 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once and 91 others at least twice.

So far, Vietnam has recorded 21 deaths related to COVID-19. The oldest was 87 years old and the youngest was 33 years old. All of them carried other chronic diseases.

 

At present 172,093 people are being quarantined at hospitals, other facilities and at home.

Nguyen Lien

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.  

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.  

 
 

Other News

.
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

 Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Rong Village in Hue and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village in Hue and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 