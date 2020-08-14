18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

An area under lockdowns in the central province of Quang Nam.

Among the new cases, 15 are in the central city of Da Nang, two in neighbouring province of Quang Nam and one in Ho Chi Minh City.

The case in Ho Chi Minh City is a 27-year-old Chinese man who illegally entered Vietnam on July 27 through the northern border. He is now quarantined and treated at the city's Cu Chi hospitalcity.

The same day, 12 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of this group to 437, or 47 percent of the total. Among those being treated, 50 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once and 91 others at least twice.

So far, Vietnam has recorded 21 deaths related to COVID-19. The oldest was 87 years old and the youngest was 33 years old. All of them carried other chronic diseases.

At present 172,093 people are being quarantined at hospitals, other facilities and at home.

