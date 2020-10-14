Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/10/2020 22:58:12 (GMT +7)
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised

14/10/2020    22:47 GMT+7

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised hinh anh 1

Rescuers bring the victims to the hospital (Photo: VNA)

A team from the public security force of Thua Thien-Hue used boats and canoes to transport supplies through the Huong Dien hydropower reservoir in Huong Binh commune, Phong Dien district, to workers stuck at the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant.

Victims have been admitted to Military Hospital 268 and the Phong Dien General Hospital.

Meanwhile, at about 12.30 pm on October 14, a team of rescuers reached the site of the Song Bo forest rangers’ office, where 13 members of a working team went missing after the building was buried in landslides.

Rescuers have mobilised sniffer dogs to support search efforts.

On the morning of October 14, a Mi-171E helicopter of the Air Defence-Air Force departed Phu Bai Airport in Thua Thien-Hue for Rao Trang 3, to drop off foodstuffs, medicines, and supplies.

According to Major General Pham Truong Son, Vice Commander of the Air Defence-Air Force, a second flight to Rao Trang 3 will be conducted if the weather conditions are suitable.

The Rao Trang 3 and 4 hydropower plants have been isolated by flooding and landslides since October 12. On the evening of October 13, Nguyen Dai Thanh, director of the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant, confirmed three deaths linked to landslides on October 12.

A 21-strong search and rescue team, including local officials and the military, were also hit by a landslide on their way to Rao Trang 3 on October 13, leaving 13 missing, while eight others managed to escape.

Seventeen workers at Rao Trang 3 are also missing after the landslide. About 40 workers there have been safely moved to the Rao Trang 4 plant, which was reached on the evening of October 13 by a team from the provincial. Five severely injured people were rushed to hospital.

Two helicopters mobilised to rescue victims in landslide in Thua Thien Hue

 

Two military helicopters and crew members were mobilised at Phu Bai airport on October 14 as they attempt to rescue 30 missing people, including 13 members of a rescue team and 17 stranded workers, from a landslide which has hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue. 

The Mi-171E rescue helicopter, a new version of the Mi 8 series, consists of a large compartment that is capable of accommodating 26 passengers.

According to the latest information, one helicopter has flown into the area and gained access to the landslide site around Rao Trang Hydropower Plant 3.

During the course of an urgent meeting held on October 13 in Phong Dien district, representatives from relevant ministries and agencies came together to discuss plans regarding how to fully access the scene of the landslide.

So far, hundreds of soldiers and speciliased vehicles have been dispatched to participate in rescue efforts and clear all surrounding roads which have been hit by numerous landslides and severe flooding.

Furthermore, a total of 40 workers from Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant, including three Indian experts, have managed to successfully escape from the landslide site and have safely made it to Rao Trang 4 Hydropower Plant which has provided them with shelter, according to provincial authorities.

During the night, after gaining access to the Rao Trang 4 Hydropower Plant, the rescue team were able to provide essential supplies for experts and workers of the plant, in addition to bringing five injured individuals into the emergency room at Binh Dien General Hospital in Huong Tra town.

According to the Thua Thien Hue People's Committee, relevant forces have gained control to provincial road No. 71 leading to the landslide scene, while two canoes from Huong Dien Hydropower Plant in Huong Binh commune have been mobilised to Rao Trang 4 Hydropower Plant in order to rescue injured people./.VNA/VOV

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

