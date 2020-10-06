Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed

06/10/2020    17:37 GMT+7

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tiny teeth that were in the tumour. — Photo courtesy of the Hung Vuong General Hospital

The patient's upper molars had not yet grown, so they went to the hospital for a check-up.

Doctors said a dental X-ray on October 2 showed a teeth tumour in the left jaw. The tumour had formed small teeth, containing a few dozen tiny teeth from less than a millimetre to several millimetres in size.

The patient was prescribed surgery to remove the tumour.

During surgery, doctors discovered there were nearly 20 tiny teeth in the tumour with full crowns, pulp and roots.

After two days, the patient's health was stabilised and was discharged from the hospital.

 

A teeth tumour, also known as complex odontoma, is a rare disease in Vietnam. The tumour is benign but a cavity can hold from a few tens to several hundred tiny teeth. When the disease occurs, the face is deformed, teeth are messy and pushed because the tumour dominates the position of teeth.

Teeth tumours are difficult to detect because the tumour does not cause pain. Sometimes, the manifestation is only pain due to tooth decay, tooth marrow infection or tooth infection.

Therefore, many doctors treat this issue the wrong way and don't completely remove the tumour, leading to more and more advanced disease and fracture of the jaw and nerve rupture.

The only treatment method is surgery to remove the tumour. If caught early, surgery is simple.  VNS

Quynh Hoa recently spent the day at the Central Military Hospital 108’s Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery to understand more about the army doctors’ intelligence and devotion.

 
 

Other News

.
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

