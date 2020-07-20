21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.

One of 21 Chinese people found for the illegal entry in Quang Nam

The Chinese people were detected at a residential area in Dien Duong Ward in Dien Ban Town. When seen, the group tried to flee. Four among them were then detained on the spot, while the others were arrested some hours later.

Nguyen Van Hai, director of Quang Nam’s Department of Health, said that the people consist of 19 men and two women who were all tested negative for Covid-19. They have been sent to a local quarantine site.

According to Nguyen Xuan Ha, vice chairman of Dien Ban Town, over the past two days, no more Chinese people have been found in the locality besides the group.

Authorities have asked the locals to timely inform people who are suspected of illegal entry.

Colonel Le Chi Cuong, head of the province’s Immigration Board, said that the agency did not clearly know how the Chinese could enter Vietnam.

Over 120 South Korean experts arrive in Vietnam

Phu Quoc International Airport. Photo for illustration.

122 experts, managers and high-tech workers from South Korea's Incheon City arrived to work in Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang on July 19.

The South Koreans were given health check-ups at the Phu Quoc International Airport upon arrival and were then immediately taken to a local hotel for quarantine for 14 days in accordance with current regulations on Covid-19 prevention.

They experts arrived in Phu Quoc to work at a project by Vingroup.

This was the first international flight to land on the island since March 25 when Vietnam closed its borders and suspended all international flights for virus prevention, according to authorities at Phu Quoc International Airport.

At present, only Vietnamese citizens, foreigners with diplomatic passports, foreign experts or highly-skilled workers are allowed to enter the country. Dtinews/Laodong