232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The cases, including 167 women and 65 men all are in good health, showing no signs of the virus such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath.

According to Nguyen Nhi Linh, director of the the provincial Center for Disease Control, three cases with symptoms of another disease (other than COVID -19), were transferred to a separate treatment area for quarantine people at the General Hospital of Ninh Thuan province for treatment.

In addition to the aforesaid 232 isolated cases, two other returnees from Da Nang, had their samples taken for testing the SARS-CoV-2 virus by the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Ninh Thuan, and they are waiting for the results.

The two cases are being currently placed into isolation at their accommodation, with their health condition remaining normal.

VOV

