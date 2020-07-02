Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/07/2020 16:36:34 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group

03/07/2020    16:22 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

270 RoK experts arrive at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong

The experts, who will be working for LG Display, LG Electronics and LG Innotek, underwent medical check-ups at the airport and were subsequently transferred to three hotels in Hai Phong city and Hai Duong province for a 14-day quarantine period according to regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Meanwhile, all 15 crewmembers of the flight were quarantined in Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the fifth flight carrying experts from LG Group companies to Vietnam to work in Hai Phong city as agreed by the Governments of Vietnam and the RoK, and is the first flight to land at Cat Bi International Airport.

 

Before boarding the plane in the RoK, the passengers had been granted ‘immunity passports’ by Korean authorities and accepted by Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented security, safety and epidemiology measures during the flight, in order to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the possible spread of the virus. VOV

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

 
 

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

When she logged into an internal management app on her smartphone to check out after a four-hour shift, Nguyen Thi Luan was shocked to find her schedule was blank. 

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  02/07/2020 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Latest news

