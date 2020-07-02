270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

The experts, who will be working for LG Display, LG Electronics and LG Innotek, underwent medical check-ups at the airport and were subsequently transferred to three hotels in Hai Phong city and Hai Duong province for a 14-day quarantine period according to regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.



Meanwhile, all 15 crewmembers of the flight were quarantined in Ho Chi Minh City.



This is the fifth flight carrying experts from LG Group companies to Vietnam to work in Hai Phong city as agreed by the Governments of Vietnam and the RoK, and is the first flight to land at Cat Bi International Airport.



Before boarding the plane in the RoK, the passengers had been granted ‘immunity passports’ by Korean authorities and accepted by Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented security, safety and epidemiology measures during the flight, in order to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the possible spread of the virus. VOV

