270 South Korean experts quarantined in Hai Phong

A total of 270 South Korean experts working for different companies under the LG Corporation entered Vietnam on Thursday via the Cat Bi International Airport.

The South Korean experts follow preventive and quarantine regulations as they enterCát Bi International Airport. — Photo vov.vn

They were given health checks on arrival and immediately quarantined under national requirements.

They flew on Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 from the Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. They all work for LG Display, LG Electronics and LG Innotek companies in the northern port city.

This was the fifth flight transporting South Korean experts of the LG Corporation to Việt Nam under the agreement between the two countries' governments.

Before boarding, the experts must have certificates proving testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus issued by South Korean competent organisations. They must also comply with COVID-19 preventive measures during their journey.

The experts now are quarantined at Cảnh Hưng and Sông Giá hotels in Hải Phòng City, and Nam Cường Hotel in Hải Dương Province, in line with Việt Nam's COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

The aircrew with 15 members were quarantined in HCM City. — VNS