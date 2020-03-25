28th patient died of Covid-19

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

The 28th dead case in Vietnam is a man from the central province of Quang Nam. The patient had a history of last-stage chronic kidney disease, 12-year peritoneal dialysis, heart failure, and hypertension.

On the evening of August 25, the patient died at Hoa Vang Medical Center in Da Nang City, with a diagnosis of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock, multi-organ failure.

The patient had been examined and hospitalized for treatment at the Department of Kidney – Endocrine of Da Nang Hospital since February. He was confirmed to positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 6.

Most of the Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam are the elderly, who suffered from many underlying diseases, especially kidney failure, diabetes and cancer. The oldest is 93 years old, the youngest 33 years old.

Health facilities report that there are still many other patients who are in very serious condition with a high risk of death.

Nguyen Lien