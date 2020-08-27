Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 17:48:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year

27/08/2020    17:38 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs an online meeting of the National Committee on e-Government on Wednesday. 

He was speaking at an online meeting of the National Committee on e-Government on Wednesday.

Public service level 4 allows users to fill in and send application forms to the wards’ people’s committees entirely online. The forms are then processed online and users can pay the fees online.

Building e-Government is an urgent task to promote the country’s growth. Vietnam’s e-Government growth index moved up two places in a global survey released by the UN in July. The country aims to climb 10 places in the global ranking by the end of this year, he said.

He pointed out that the current percentage of online public services remains low. Eight ministries and 25 localities have less than 10 per cent of their public services online.

He asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to monitor the progress of localities. From 2021, the Government will release the e-Government ranking of 63 provinces and cities.

“There is an urgent need to have a legal foundation for open and transparent data sharing to effectively use the data we have. We are building a national population database so we must share the data,” he said.

He also stated that some national databases which serve as core parts of e-Government are being slowly implemented, such as the national database on land.

From the experience of ministries and sectors’ investment in information and technology (IT), PM Phuc highlighted the need to spend a proper proportion of the State budget on IT.

 

The Ministry of Information and Communications proposed increasing local budget spending on information and technology from the current rate of 0.3 per cent to at least 1 per cent to promote e-Government.

There are now more than 50,000 technology businesses in the country with many new solutions from young enterprises and experts, serving domestic demand and export, the Prime Minister said, asking ministries and sectors to propose policies to facilitate the development of IT businesses.

According to the Government Office, after eight months of operation, the National Public Service Portal has provided 1,039 online services and 6,842 online administrative procedures at four levels.

The portal has logged more than 60 million accesses of more than 235,000 accounts, more than 15 million documents synced and more than 295,000 documents processed online.

It also received more than 24,000 calls and 7,800 pieces of feedback.

Since the online payment system was launched on the portal in March, there have been more than 9,000 transactions. In August alone, there have been 3,000 transactions worth about VND5 billion. VNS

IPv6 training to serve e-government development

IPv6 training to serve e-government development

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 27
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

 More Vietnamese test positive for Covid-19 abroad

The unique corn market in HCM City
The unique corn market in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

There is a unique market in HCM City, which sells only one product – corn.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

New decree on administrative fines in border management
New decree on administrative fines in border management
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of VND50 million (US$2,160) under a newly-issued decree.

Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
HCM City's 58-member female police escort team launched
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City on August 25 morning debuted an all-women police escort unit to lead the motorcades to protect Vietnamese and foreign leaders travelling around the city.

Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
Are Covid-19 relapse cases in Vietnam dangerous?
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded a number of relapse cases a few days or even a month and a half after patients were discharged from the hospital. Are these cases infecting the community?

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

28th patient died of Covid-19
28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 