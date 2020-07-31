45 COVID-19 infections detected in Da Nang this morning

The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang,

the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.

45 COVID-19 infections detected in Da Nang on July 31 morning hinh anh 1Quarantine facility at Da Nang C Hospital

The total tally of infections now stands at 509, including 276 imported cases who have been quarantined upon their arrival.

The 45 new cases, aged between 27-87, include 33 patients related to Da Nang Hospital, four from Da Nang Lung Hospital, two from Da Nang Oncology Hospital, four from a hotel where Da Nang Hospital’s hemodialysis patients are quarantined in Son Tra district, and two at Cam Le health clinic.

There have been 93 community infections since July 25, and the latest figure is the largest amount recorded in a single day since the first case was recorded in January.

More than 53,760 people are currently quarantined at health centres or at home.

According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee, 369 cases, or 72.5 percent, have recovered fully, and no fatalities have been recorded so far.

As of July 31 morning, 14 patients tested negative for the coronavirus once, and four negative at least twice.