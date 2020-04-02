45% of universities provide online teaching in response to COVID-19

45% of the universities in Vietnam have provided online teaching in response to COVID-19, announced the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) at a video conference on April 17.

A lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education records online study material for students. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Themed ‘Online teaching in higher education amidst COVID-19’, the event was held simultaneously in more than 300 universities, academies and colleges nationwide.

Among the universities which have already moved to online teaching, some have set up learning management system (LMS) and learning content management system (LCMS), which have assisted them with the required conditions to move classes online. Others have not yet become fully equipped with these systems, thus they merely offer online teaching through video calling apps.



Addressing the conference, MOET Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Phuc stressed that the Ministry has promulgated documents on online learning as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, asking departments of education and training and educational establishments to advance online learning to help students continue their studies.



He called on universities to share their experiences in managing and organising e-classes towards the development of further e-learning in higher education institutions in Vietnam. Nhan Dan

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.