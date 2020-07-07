Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/07/2020 16:18:14 (GMT +7)
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year

08/07/2020    16:14 GMT+7

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

A road is damaged in landslides in Lao Cai Province on July 4.

 

According to the report, there were 16 types of natural disasters including floods, droughts, landslides, and saline intrusion.

"Natural disasters had destroyed nearly 62,000 houses, damaged over 108,000 hectares of crops, and killed nearly 8,000 cattle and poultry," the report said. "Total losses amounted to over VND3.4 trillion (USD148 million)."

To help address the problems the prime minister has decided to allocate VND 4.4 trillion to fix 87.4 km of eroded dykes in some provinces. Eight provinces in the Mekong Delta provinces also received financial support of VND530 billion from the state budget to deal with droughts and saline intrusion.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, there will be about 11 - 13 storms and low tropical pressures in the final months of this year. Dtinews

 
 

.
Latest news

