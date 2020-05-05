Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 17:46:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic

 
 
05/05/2020    16:41 GMT+7

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Dinh Tien Hoang Primary School in HCM City’s District 1.

Schools and kindergartens have been closed since February, meaning while they have had no revenues, they have had to meet their regular expenses.    

In the case of new establishments, they also include repayment of bank loans.

The city has 1,002 private kindergartens and schools left. Of them, 879 cannot afford to continue for much longer and face a high risk of closing if the pandemic prolongs, according to the report.

The department wants the Government to issue policies to support them like extension of tax payment deadlines and waiver of loan interest rates.

It has also urged the city People’s Committee to issue policies to support irregular teachers at public kindergartens.

The Government has announced policies to support people affected by the pandemic including payment of a monthly allowance of VNĐ1-1.8 million for three months from April.

 

Banks for social policies will provide loans at zero interest for 12 months for employees affected by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education and Training will collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure these also benefit educational establishments, especially the private ones.

Schools in the city reopened on May 4. Each student at public schools was given nine washable anti-bacterial masks for use for three months.

The city has more than 1.7 million students and 2,300 schools and universities, including 1,300 kindergartens.

The city also has 2,000 private nurseries. — VNS

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  6 giờ trước 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Increased internet use by children concerns parents
Increased internet use by children concerns parents
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

Array of health facilities granted permission to conduct COVID-19 tests

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 