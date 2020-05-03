61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

A traffic accident occurred on Thursday afternoon, the first day of the holiday, in Phước Minh Commune, Thuận Nam District in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận. A coach crashed into a lorry leaving a person seriously injured.

There were a total of 91 accidents between Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1, according to traffic police.

Officers said the causes of the accidents included drink driving, people using the wrong lanes and illegal racing.

On Thursday and Friday, police across the country temporarily seized more than 120 motorbikes and arrested dozens of people racing on the roads.

On Saturday alone, traffic police fined nearly 8,000 drivers for violating laws with administrative fine of nearly VNĐ3 billion (US$130,400). They seized more than 1,400 automobiles and motorbikes and withdrew about 400 driving licences.

On Friday afternoon, a police officer was injured in Long Thành District, Đồng Nai after a collision during a high-speed chase.

Ngô Văn Dững, 27, from Cần Thơ City, was arrested at the scene and discovered to have been drinking alcohol. — VNS