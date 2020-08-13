Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/08/2020 13:12:04 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang

13/08/2020    11:52 GMT+7

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

which were sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang city.

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang

The medical supply is sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang


80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
Soldiers, staff and students of the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy carry the medical equipment to the warehouse
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang


80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
Soldiers, staff and students of the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy move the medical equipment to the warehouse
 
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang


80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang


80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
Photo: TTXVN/Danang.gov/TP

Compiled by Le Ha

 
 

