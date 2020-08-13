80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods,
which were sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang city.
|The medical supply is sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy
|Soldiers, staff and students of the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy carry the medical equipment to the warehouse
|Soldiers, staff and students of the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy move the medical equipment to the warehouse
|Photo: TTXVN/Danang.gov/TP
Compiled by Le Ha
