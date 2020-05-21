85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

As many as 256 universities, academies, junior colleges and research institutes had articles published in international publications in 2019.





However, Duy Tan University’s researchers found a significant difference in the number of articles published by training establishments. The top 50 establishments had 10,673, accounting for 95.9 percent of publications of all the remaining establishments.



According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in 2019, the number of Vietnamese articles published internationally increased by 6.5 times over 2009 (1,764 articles), and 1.3 times over 2018 (8,759 articles).



Meanwhile, Ta Ngoc Don from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), said the education sector accounted for 85 percent of total publications of the country in 2019.



Together with an increasingly high number of science and technology products, the education sector contributes to national science and technology resources, the number of scientists in the sector has been increasing rapidly.

Meanwhile, the QS ranking results announced at AS APPLE Conference 2019 in Japan showed that Vietnam has eight higher-education establishments listed among top 500 Asian universities.



The organization ranks universities based on 10 criteria, including academic reputation (30 percent); employers’ opinions on the quality of graduates (20 percent); the lecturer/student ratio (15 percent); the proportion of lecturers with doctorate degree (5 percent); the ratio of published articles on lecturers (10 percent); the citation index of each published research paper (10 percent); the proportion of international lecturers (2.5 percent); the proportion of international students (2.5 percent); the exchange of domestic students (2.5 percent).



As such, in order to find their names in international listings, Vietnam’s education establishments must have international publications, and scientific research is indispensable for development.



The draft circular on career titles and salary ratings for teaching officers at state-owned higher education establishments, which has been opened by MOET for public opinion, comprises a noteworthy provision: first-class lecturers must have at least six scientific articles published in ISSN journals.



MOET’s Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Phuc said the ministry has created favorable conditions for universities to be ranked by prestigious ranking organizations, which will improve the prestige of Vietnam’s higher education establishments in the region and the world.



Under the plan to upgrade Vietnam’s higher education quality in 2019-2025 approved by the Prime Minister, Vietnam would have at least two higher education establishments listed among the 100 best Asian universities, 10 establishments among 400 best Asian universities and four establishments among 1,000 leading universities in the world.

