Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 20:05:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector

 
 
27/05/2020    19:00 GMT+7

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

As many as 256 universities, academies, junior colleges and research institutes had articles published in international publications in 2019.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector



However, Duy Tan University’s researchers found a significant difference in the number of articles published by training establishments. The top 50 establishments had 10,673, accounting for 95.9 percent of publications of all the remaining establishments.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in 2019, the number of Vietnamese articles published internationally increased by 6.5 times over 2009 (1,764 articles), and 1.3 times over 2018 (8,759 articles).

Meanwhile, Ta Ngoc Don from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), said the education sector accounted for 85 percent of total publications of the country in 2019.

Together with an increasingly high number of science and technology products, the education sector contributes to national science and technology resources, the number of scientists in the sector has been increasing rapidly.

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Meanwhile, the QS ranking results announced at AS APPLE Conference 2019 in Japan showed that Vietnam has eight higher-education establishments listed among top 500 Asian universities.

 


The organization ranks universities based on 10 criteria, including academic reputation (30 percent); employers’ opinions on the quality of graduates (20 percent); the lecturer/student ratio (15 percent); the proportion of lecturers with doctorate degree (5 percent); the ratio of published articles on lecturers (10 percent); the citation index of each published research paper (10 percent); the proportion of international lecturers (2.5 percent); the proportion of international students (2.5 percent); the exchange of domestic students (2.5 percent).

As such, in order to find their names in international listings, Vietnam’s education establishments must have international publications, and scientific research is indispensable for development.

The draft circular on career titles and salary ratings for teaching officers at state-owned higher education establishments, which has been opened by MOET for public opinion, comprises a noteworthy provision: first-class lecturers must have at least six scientific articles published in ISSN journals.

MOET’s Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Phuc said the ministry has created favorable conditions for universities to be ranked by prestigious ranking organizations, which will improve the prestige of Vietnam’s higher education establishments in the region and the world.

Under the plan to upgrade Vietnam’s higher education quality in 2019-2025 approved by the Prime Minister, Vietnam would have at least two higher education establishments listed among the 100 best Asian universities, 10 establishments among 400 best Asian universities and four establishments among 1,000 leading universities in the world. 

Thanh Mai

Scientific research: spending is high, but results are few

Scientific research: spending is high, but results are few

Universities and local authorities spend big money on scientific research, but the results remain unclear.

Bonuses encourage lecturers to do scientific research, but problems remain

Bonuses encourage lecturers to do scientific research, but problems remain

Universities in Vietnam have had an increasing number of scientific articles published in prestigious international journals.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

Woman sacked after calling police on black man
Woman sacked after calling police on black man
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, called police saying an African-American man was threatening her life.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The FBI investigates Minneapolis police after video shows man being arrested saying "I can't breathe".

Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

In its report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training said that it is going to train primary teachers who are going to teach new textbooks.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

People in Afghanistan dared to hope for peace, but they are now fighting both violence and the virus.

HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Son La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 