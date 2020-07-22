A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view

Those who have lived long enough in Hanoi are probably familiar with every corner of the capital city. However, there may exist a surprisingly different Hanoi when viewed from above.
|Hanoi’s Sword Lake looks different in an aerial view. (Photo: NDO/Le Viet)
Hanoi Opera House.
August Revolution Square.
Old buildings of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.
West Lake.
Au Co Street.
Nhat Tan Bridge.
Chuong Duong Bridge (low) and its senior Long Bien Bridge.
Red River running through Hai Ba Trung District.
A roundabout leading to Chuong Duong Bridge.
Bay Mau Lake (large, above) and the opposite Ba Mau Lake.
My Dinh National Stadium (left, above) and the Formula 1 Hanoi circuit on the right.
Bac Tu Liem District.
Trung Hoa Lake in the heart of Cau Giay Park.
The crowed Trung Hoa crossroad area.
Dong Da District.
Giai Phong Street.
