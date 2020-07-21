A shocking electricity bill

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Electric meters are mistakenly connected. — Photo kenh14.vn

All four members of K.A.'s family on De La Thanh Street, Ba Dinh District went out to school and work during the day, only staying at home in the evening, so the monthly electricity bill was normally VND400,000-500,000 (US$22).

However, in May, the family's electricity bill was more than VND1.7 million ($74). Thinking that the weather was unusually hot, both electricity consumption and cost might increase, she still paid the full amount.

But after she received June’s bill of VND1.9 million ($82) from Hanoi Power Corporation (EVN Hanoi) and read reports of inaccurate power bills, she decided to send a complaint to EVN Hanoi.

Employees of EVN Hanoi came to check and discovered the family's electric meter has been mistakenly connected to the neighbour's house.

Meanwhile, the neighbour's family restaurant had to pay only a few hundred thousand for their electricity bill in the two months.

A representative of EVN Hanoi said Ba Dinh District Power Company and the De La Thanh Street power management team were responsible for the error.

Two officials of Ba Dinh District Power Company received disciplinary warnings and an officer of De La Thanh Street power management team was dismissed, according to local press.

Sometimes, you can fight the power and win. VNS

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.