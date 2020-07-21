Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 19:47:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A shocking electricity bill

22/07/2020    18:40 GMT+7

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

A shocking electricity bill
Electric meters are mistakenly connected. — Photo kenh14.vn

All four members of K.A.'s family on De La Thanh Street, Ba Dinh District went out to school and work during the day, only staying at home in the evening, so the monthly electricity bill was normally VND400,000-500,000 (US$22).

However, in May, the family's electricity bill was more than VND1.7 million ($74). Thinking that the weather was unusually hot, both electricity consumption and cost might increase, she still paid the full amount.

But after she received June’s bill of VND1.9 million ($82) from Hanoi Power Corporation (EVN Hanoi) and read reports of inaccurate power bills, she decided to send a complaint to EVN Hanoi.

Employees of EVN Hanoi came to check and discovered the family's electric meter has been mistakenly connected to the neighbour's house.

Meanwhile, the neighbour's family restaurant had to pay only a few hundred thousand for their electricity bill in the two months.

 

A representative of EVN Hanoi said Ba Dinh District Power Company and the De La Thanh Street power management team were responsible for the error.

Two officials of Ba Dinh District Power Company received disciplinary warnings and an officer of De La Thanh Street power management team was dismissed, according to local press.

Sometimes, you can fight the power and win.  VNS

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.  

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

 
 

Other News

.
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 