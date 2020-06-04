Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/06/2020 11:35:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A special tutor for disadvantaged children

 
 
06/06/2020    10:23 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam may not have finished high school, but that doesn't stop her teaching children in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

A special tutor for disadvantaged children

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam instructs students in her special class in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province. 

Suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta), Tam has overcome difficulties to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.

At the age of 30, she weighs 15kg and is confined to a wheelchair but sets a bright example for people with disabilities with a "down but not out" spirit.

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is a genetic disorder meaning a person's bones break easily. People with OI also have weak muscles and bone deformities.

Tam can't remember how many times she's broken a bone, as just a change in posture can break one of her bones.

As she has aged, her health problems have multiplied to include heart, lung and stomach problems.

Due to her illness, Tam started the first grade when she was 8.

Tam still vividly remembers her first days at the primary school when she couldn't do anything but sit and listen to her teacher.

Seeing his daughter struggle to study every day, Tam's father decided to help her learn and after only two days, she could memorise the alphabet. Since then, with an extraordinary will, she has been an outstanding student.

Despite her eagerness to study, Tam was forced to drop out of education after graduating from secondary school as her family couldn’t afford a motorbike to bring her to the high school that was 15km away from home. In the meantime, her health was worsening.

Undeterred, Tam decided to fulfil her dream in her own way – opening a free classroom to tutor students from the first to eighth grade who live nearby or anyone who needs her help.

"Working as a teacher is difficult for normal people, but it is 10 times harder for people with disability like Tam," said Nguyen Thanh Su, Tam's mother.

Su said she felt sorry for her daughter after seeing how hard she worked.

Over the past 16 years, hundreds of students have been taught by Tam. As her reputation spread, people from more than 20km away started to come to her classroom – a class with five 'nos' (no chalk, no blackboard, no podium, no lesson plan and no fee). However, it is always full of love.

To enrich her knowledge, Tam has bought many books and learned teaching techniques. Her family also gives a helping hand by preparing lunch for those who live far away.

Nguyen Thanh Nam, a local student, said he goes to Tam's class twice a week. 

"I find it interesting. We have a lot of fun," he told VTV.

Nguyen Vu Long, another student, said although the way Tam taught was quite different from other teachers with no blackboard, he liked learning in her class, adding that it was easier for him to understand.

A lot of memories of her students fill her mind but one stands out.

“It was early 2018, a child with mental problems was admitted to my class. The student could not recognise or memorise the alphabet.

“Knowing that the child liked drawing, I thought of ways to associate letters with pictures of animals,” she said. And it worked.

 

After learning with Tam, the child is now able to read and write.

When asked whether it is difficult to keep going without collecting a fee from the students, Tam said: “Actually I think if we think it is difficult then it will be difficult … As long as my health is strong enough and the students still love me, I will continue my journey.”

To help disadvantaged students, Tam has set up a study encouragement fund. 

Although the gifts are just humble books and pens, they encourage students to strive academically. 

The funding mainly comes from her online work, writing poems and short stories for newspapers.

Her efforts have paid off as many students from her class have enrolled in universities in Hanoi.

Tam loves reading as much as learning and teaching and she often asks for old books from others.

A special tutor for disadvantaged children
Besides tutoring the students, writing poems is also one of Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam's hobby. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam

She now has a small library with more than 1,500 books of different fields ranging from textbooks to comics.

"I live in a rural area, so I understand the importance of a library to people here. I hope that students can grasp more knowledge beyond school textbooks."

"Books are a treasure trove of knowledge," Tam said.

Each student in her class is guided to choose books that were suitable for their age.

Tam has also worked with private libraries to exchange books to diversify the selection for readers.

Nguyen Thi Hoan, chairwoman of Yen Quang Commune's Women Association, said despite having difficulties in daily life, Tam managed to improve knowledge for local students.

"Tam does not only give them more knowledge in learning but also how to behave with other people to make them more perfect and become useful people for society," she said.

Despite her poor health, Tam is still active in charitable activities and takes part in exchange programmes, calling on other people to overcome their difficulties and do good deeds for society.

As she said: “It does not matter how long we live, it is important that we lead a life of value, bringing happiness to others”.   VNS

Mai Hien

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kids

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kids

Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.

A lonely but rewarding life for one dedicated teacher

A lonely but rewarding life for one dedicated teacher

As professions go, you would expect a teacher to not lead a lonely life. Surrounded by hoards of children eager to learn, the job of an educator should be anything but isolated.

 
 

Other News

.
Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

Best healthcare services for all
Best healthcare services for all
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Bach Mai Hospital, one of the biggest public hospitals in the country, has recently announced it would gradually wipe out so-called “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code
Each citizen to get unique health identity code
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 