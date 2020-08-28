Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/08/2020 18:06:24 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order

29/08/2020    17:01 GMT+7

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 1

This comes after the central province of Quang Nam had moved to impose a social distancing on Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at midnight on July 31. Local residents had been urged by provincial authorities to remain at home as much as possible and only leave in order to venture out for daily necessities such as food and medicine, in addition to other essential services.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 2

Hoi An has recorded 29 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the start of the second wave to hit the country. However, the past ten days has seen the city confirm no additional cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 3

Young people fill iced tea shop located on the pavements immediately after the lifting of the social distancing order by Hoi An city’s administration.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 4

A residential group of Hoi An in Minh An ward is known to have had seven COVID-19 cases, although life can now start to return to normal.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 5

More than 2,000 residents of the residential group are now able to go out on the street with the lifting of the order.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 6

A Xoi, sticky rice, store situated at the intersection between Tran Phu and Le Loi streets opens again after being closed for nearly one month as part of the COVID-19 fight.

 
a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 7

Street vendors are able to work once again. The life of workers such as this has become much harder after going one month without having a job in which to earn a living.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 8

A souvenir shop on Hoang Van Thu street reopens.

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 9

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 10

a view of hoi an on first day after lifting of social distancing order hinh 11

Two young people snap a nice photo in a narrow alleyway in the city. They hope to document the day in which the social distancing order in Hoi An was finally lifted, with the image serving as a precious memory.

VOV/VTC

 
 

