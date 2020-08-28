A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

This comes after the central province of Quang Nam had moved to impose a social distancing on Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at midnight on July 31. Local residents had been urged by provincial authorities to remain at home as much as possible and only leave in order to venture out for daily necessities such as food and medicine, in addition to other essential services.

Hoi An has recorded 29 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the start of the second wave to hit the country. However, the past ten days has seen the city confirm no additional cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Young people fill iced tea shop located on the pavements immediately after the lifting of the social distancing order by Hoi An city’s administration.

A residential group of Hoi An in Minh An ward is known to have had seven COVID-19 cases, although life can now start to return to normal.

More than 2,000 residents of the residential group are now able to go out on the street with the lifting of the order.

A Xoi, sticky rice, store situated at the intersection between Tran Phu and Le Loi streets opens again after being closed for nearly one month as part of the COVID-19 fight.

Street vendors are able to work once again. The life of workers such as this has become much harder after going one month without having a job in which to earn a living.

A souvenir shop on Hoang Van Thu street reopens.

Two young people snap a nice photo in a narrow alleyway in the city. They hope to document the day in which the social distancing order in Hoi An was finally lifted, with the image serving as a precious memory.

