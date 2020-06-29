Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

The baby at the Saint Paul Hospital. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

The three-day old child was found naked near a manhole close to the Mau Temple in Son Tay Town’s Thanh My Commune.

He was found with maggots covering his body and he had been bitten by ants. Local residents said the baby had been left in hot weather.

After being taken to the Saint Paul Hospital in Ba Dình District, doctors said he was treated with antibiotics and responded well to treatment. Doctors named him Nguyen Van An, which means peace and safety, with hope that he recover.

However, his condition soon deteriorated due to a serious blood infection.

Doctors worked closely with experts from the National Paediatrics Hospital and foreign experts from the UK, but were unable to save the child.

The Saint Paul Hospital will complete procedures to transfer his body to the Thanh My Commune People’s Committee. — VNS