Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment

 
 
31/05/2020    09:54 GMT+7

Abandoned and derelict boats pose significant risks to waterway safety and have environmental impacts on local communities in Quang Ngai Province.

A wreck at Sa Huynh fishing port. Abandoned and derelict boats pose significant risks to waterway safety and have environmental impacts on local communities in Quang Ngai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuoc Ngoc

Dozens of decayed and broken wooden boats, which were once property of local fishermen, worth tens of billions of dong, are lying on a section from the Thanh Duc 2 Bridge to Sa Huynh fishing port in Pho Thanh Ward, Duc Pho Town.

Nguyen Sau, a fisherman from Pho Thanh Ward, said the local fishermen had to abandon these boats because they suffered accidents while they went to fish offshore.

Some faced losses in business and were unable to go fishing and find another job, he said.

Talking about this issue, Vice Chairman of People's Committee of Pho Thanh Ward, Gia Tan Tau said the local authorities have worked with relevant units to develop statistics and find the boat owners to ask them to move the boats to other places.

But it is not easy.

 

"We could only contact six ship owners, the rest were derelict boats. The ship owners sold them to other local fishermen in order to recover some lost capital," said Tau.

The new ship owners only collected the engines of the boats and left the wrecks, he said. 

"We have not found a solution to solve this problem and could not dismantle these derelict ships because the owners could sue us."

Pho Thanh Ward is one of the localities with the largest number of fishing boats in Duc Pho Town, with about 1,200 ships.  VNS

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

Because of pollution, climate change and overexploitation, marine biodiversity in the central region is declining.

Co Village offers a taste of the old Vietnam

Co Village offers a taste of the old Vietnam

Bui Thi Van, 62, and her family has lived in a thatched roof brick cottage in the Co fishing village for 27 years.

 
 

.
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 30
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, total hits 328

George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Crowds rally at the White House among other places over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of northwestern Son La province on May 29 announced punishment for 12 defendants involved in score manipulations in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 29
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

More COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asia

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

