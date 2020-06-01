Action month against child abuse launched in Hanoi

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) launched the “Month of Action for Children” on June 1 in Hanoi, aiming to call for greater efforts to child protection, especially against child abuse.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

In his remarks, MoLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said theParty, State, the community, parents, and teachers have always focused on the careof children.

He highlighted joint efforts made in child protectionand the prevention of child abuse, saying such work should not be placed on onlya few ministries and agencies but instead shared by socio-politicalorganisations, families, schools, and the community.



The minister spoke of tasks that need coordination, suchas completing relevant institutions, policies and laws and seriously observing laws.



Better communications work would equip children with thenecessary knowledge and skills to protect themselves, Dung said, stressing theresponsibility of leaders of agencies and units in child abuse cases.



Rana Flowers, UNICEF Chief Representative in Vietnam,called for efforts to build a country and a post-pandemic world where children canbe safe and free from abuse.



During the month of action there will be a range ofactivities for children, targeting safe summer holiday.



At the launch ceremony, representatives of ministriesand agencies presented scholarships and gifts to 30 children from SOSChildren’s Village and 20 students from Dich Vong Secondary School in Hanoi./.VNA