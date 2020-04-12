Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 09:39:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis

 
 
13/04/2020    09:33 GMT+7

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis

Nguyen Duy Nam distributes boxes of food for poor people in central Da Nang City. 

At 11am everyday, Nguyen Duy Nam, a middle-aged man from Da Nang, carries boxes of food on his motorbike to Trung Nu Vuong Road in Hai Chau District, where many poor labourers are waiting for him.

Nam stops his vehicle, cleans his hands and unloads the food. 

Labourers, mostly lottery ticket sellers and cyclo drivers, are asked to stand in a queue, keep their distance from each other, and wash their hands with sanitiser before taking the food.

As many as 100 boxes of food are distributed each day. Each box contains rice, vegetables, fish, pork and a packet of instant noodles.

Le Cong Toan, a lottery ticket seller who gets around in a self-modified wheelchair, said he has been forced to stay at home because no one was buying lottery tickets during the pandemic. 

He is lucky to receive the food because he can't make any money at the moment. 

“This is a significant act of kindness that helps us get through these hard times,” he said.

Huynh Thi Lan, another lottery ticket seller, said she was grateful for what Nam is doing because it has lessened the burden of her taking care of her son, who was paralysed in a traffic accident.

A charity group named Happy Food Court also offer meals free of charge for poor people in the city at 6pm everyday.

Nguyen Duy Duc, head of the group, said the volunteers cooked and distributed more than 250 meals for poor people each day and distributed them on Ly Trien, Phan Thanh and Trung Nu Vuong streets.

Duc said before the COVID-19 outbreak, he and his team prepared meals three days per week. 

 

In the past three weeks, the group has managed to call upon more donations and are now working seven days a week.

In Hai Chau, Thanh Khe and Son Tra districts, many charity groups are also reaching out to poor people in their localities.

Nguyen Binh Nam, chairman of a group named Loving Each Other, said nearly 300 meals were being distributed at five localities across the city each day.

Nam said he hoped the group’s work could help people overcome the crisis.

Meals for soldiers at checkpoints

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Young people in central Da Nang City prepare chicken porridge for officers and soldiers at the city's checkpoints. — Photo tuoitre.vn

Officers and soldiers working at checkpoints in Da Nang have become familiar with the sight of two cars appearing at midnight everyday.

The cars belong to a group of young people who prepare meals for officers and soldiers at ten different checkpoints across the city.

Currently, there are 13 soldiers working around the clock at each checkpoint to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ly Tri, a group member, told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the group prepared more than 100 bowls of chicken porridge for the officers and soldiers as a way of sharing and caring for them in the fight against the disease.

Tran Ngoc Nam, a health worker at a checkpoint, said he was tired working the night shift, but the young volunteers had given him the motivation to do his duty. — VNS

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

 
 

Other News

.
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam, total now 260
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam, total now 260
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on April 12 afternoon announced two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 260.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 12
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

 Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The United States now has more than 20,000 deaths and more than half a million cases.

Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 11
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
Organic rice zone emerged in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

Farmers and businesses in rural communes of Dien Ban Town in the central province of Quang Nam have been working to develop low-yield rice fields as the first ever sustainable source of organic rice in central Vietnam since 2017.

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 