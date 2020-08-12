Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 10:03:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Additional day off for National Day from 2021

20/08/2020    08:45 GMT+7

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Lịch nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh 2/9 năm nay

Saigonese play on the streets on National Day September 2, 2019. Photo: Thanh Tung

Under Article No. 112 of the Labor Code 2019, workers have 11 days off on the public holidays on full pay, including one day off on Western New Year’s Day (January 1), five days during the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday), one day on Liberation Day (April 30), one day on International Labor Day (May 1), two days on National Day (September 2), and one day on the Hung King’s Commemoration Day (lunar March 10).

If employees work part-time, they will get at least 150 percent of the daily wages; 200 percent on their rest day; 300 percent on national holidays.

When an employee works extra hours at night, they will get 20 percent extra above aforementioned rates; and at least 30 percent higher than normal for working night shifts. Part-time work may not exceed 40 hours per month and 200 hours a year.

The retirement age for men will be raised to 62 by 2028 and 60 for women by 2035. In 2021, the retirement age for men will be 60 years and three months, while that for women will be 55 years and four months.

 

This year, under the provisions of the Labor Code 2012, employees are entitled to one day off, which will fall on Wednesday (September 2).  This year is the last year Vietnamese employees enjoying the National Day holiday in accordance with the 2012 Labor Code.

Thanh Nam

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Education and Training to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to propose a summer and national holiday plan

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

 
 

Other News

.
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 