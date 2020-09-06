Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 11:10:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

African swine fever under control

07/09/2020    11:00 GMT+7

About 98 per cent of communes nationwide have been announced as free from African swine fever, according to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)'s Animal Health Department, Pham Van Dong.

African swine fever under control
A veterinary worker spraying disinfection substances in a pigsty. Photo dantri.com.vn

This year 1,008 African swine fever outbreaks have struck across the country, of which 531 outbreaks occurred from late last year, 27 were new outbreaks and 450 were recurrent outbreaks in 44 provinces and cities, forcing the destruction of 43,150 pigs, equal to 2,157 tonnes, Dong told a conference on animal diseases in Hanoi on Saturday.

The disease mainly hit northern mountainous provinces such as Lang Son with 114 affected communes, Cao Bang with 85 communes and Bac Kan with 64 communes.

The outbreaks only happened on small-scale household pig farms which do not ensure biosafety conditions while large-scale farms had remained free from the disease, Dong said.

By the end of the 2019 fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance allocated VND5 trillion (US$216 million) for 53 localities to spend on disease prevention and control.

As of July 31, the ministry spent a further VND1.26 trillion ($54.2 million) on the effort, said Dong.

The MARD recently submitted a plan of financial assistance for animal disease prevention this year to the Government.

Commercial banks and credit institutions have supported pig farmers in all 63 provinces and cities to restructure repayment periods with an outstanding balance of VND606 billion ($26 million), exempting and reducing interests on outstanding loans to the tune of more than VND163 billion (US$7 million) and giving new loans for production and business worth some VND479 billion ($20 million).

 

To effectively re-organise pig breeding after the disease outbreak, the MARD proposed provinces and cities focus on solutions to prevent and control African swine fever to avoid the disease spreading on a large scale.

For localities with recurrent outbreaks, local People’s Committees must immediately set up working teams to monitor and control the situation.

In addition, the MARD will create favourable conditions for breeders and businesses to re-organise pig raising towards biosafety and being disease-free.

Businesses will get support to export meat and other husbandry products to China, South Korea and Singapore.

According to figures from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), since earlier this year, African swine fever has been recorded in 31 nations and territories and 5.4 million pigs have been destroyed.

The disease is still affecting some countries in the ASEAN region such as Timor Leste, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar.   VNS

African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam

African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam

African swine fever (ASF) is continuing to spread in Vietnam, with outbreaks reported for the first time in 25 communes and recurring in 22 other communes since early this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

 
 

Other News

.
Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam
Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service
Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 