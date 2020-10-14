Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

Many flights from/to Vinh, Tho Xuan airports affected due to impact of Storm Nangka (Source: VNA)

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines cancelled flights coded VN1571 and VN1570 between Vinh in central Nghe An province and Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and flights coded VN1266, VN1267, VN7260 and VN7261 between Vinh and Ho Chi Minh City.

The national flag carrier also cancelled flights coded VN1278 and VN1279 between HCM City and Tho Xuan airport of central Thanh Hoa province.

It will change departure times of flights coded VN1260, VN1263, VN1264, VN1265, VN1274, VN1275, VN7715 and VN7714 to before 12:00.

Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines’ flights coded BL6442, BL6443, BL6432 and BL6433 between HCM City, Vinh and Thanh Hoa will be conducted before 12:00.

Vasco will also move forwards the departure time to before 12:00 for flights coded OV8204 and OV8203 between Hanoi and Dien Bien.

On October 15, Vietnam Airlines will conduct additional two flights between HCM City and Vinh to compensate for the cancelled ones.

In addition to flights from/to Vinh and Thanh Hoa, other domestic flights can also be affected. Passengers are advised to keep updated on announcements of airlines.

