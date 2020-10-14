Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka

14/10/2020    10:07 GMT+7

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka hinh anh 1

Many flights from/to Vinh, Tho Xuan airports affected due to impact of Storm Nangka (Source: VNA)

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines cancelled flights coded VN1571 and VN1570 between Vinh in central Nghe An province and Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and flights coded VN1266, VN1267, VN7260 and VN7261 between Vinh and Ho Chi Minh City.

The national flag carrier also cancelled flights coded VN1278 and VN1279 between HCM City and Tho Xuan airport of central Thanh Hoa province.

It will change departure times of flights coded VN1260, VN1263, VN1264, VN1265, VN1274, VN1275, VN7715 and VN7714 to before 12:00.

Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines’ flights coded BL6442, BL6443, BL6432 and BL6433 between HCM City, Vinh and Thanh Hoa will be conducted before 12:00.

Vasco will also move forwards the departure time to before 12:00 for flights coded OV8204 and OV8203 between Hanoi and Dien Bien.

On October 15, Vietnam Airlines will conduct additional two flights between HCM City and Vinh to compensate for the cancelled ones.

In addition to flights from/to Vinh and Thanh Hoa, other domestic flights can also be affected. Passengers are advised to keep updated on announcements of airlines.

 

Nghe An and Thanh Hoa airports closed due to storm

Many flights have been cancelled as Vinh Airport in Nghe An Province and Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province will be closed from 12 pm to 9 pm on October 14 due to the coming storm. 

It is forecast that Storm Nangka will land in the North and North Central Coast on October 14.

Vietnam Airlines said they would adjust plans for flights that use Vinh and Tho Xuan airports. Two flights on Vinh-Da Lat route, four flights on Vinh-HCM City route, two flight on Thanh Hoa-HCM City were cancelled. Eight other flights will have schedules adjusted and will take off before 12 pm.

Many other airlines also announced that they would reschedule and flights will take off before 12 pm including four Pacific Airlines flights and two VASCO flights.

Passengers that want to leave and go to Vinh and Tho Xuan airports should follow updates on flight schedules and weather to arrange their works suitably.

On October 15, Vietnam Airlines will hold two HCM City-Vinh flights for passengers in need. Vietnam Airlines announced that other domestic flights will likely be affected by the storms and they will keep passengers updated on the situation./.VNA/Dtinews

 
 

