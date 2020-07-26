Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic,

head of the CAAV Dinh Viet Thang has said.

As one of the most favoured tourist attractions of the country, Da Nang has been receiving a large number of tourists after Vietnam lifted social distancing measures and bolstered domestic air travel.

Given that the city confirmed new infections in the community, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has proposed restricting vehicles of public transport from/to Da Nang and only allowing two flights per day from domestic airports.

Once approved by the Prime Minister, the proposal will take effect at the stroke of July 27, Thang said.

The Da Nang International Airport is temporarily closed to international flights that carry foreign experts and Vietnamese citizens in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways said it will increase number of flights departing from Da Nang on July 26-27 to meet passengers’ demand.

It also planned to add four flights linking Da Nang with Hanoi and HCM City on July 26. Passengers are advised to update latest information on the airline’s website and official fanpage./. VNA