All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19

16/10/2020    16:27 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

The COVID-19 pandemic has yet shown any signs of decline across the globe and is projected to rebound during winter in countries where restrictions are loosened. 

In Viet Nam, the disease has been properly brought under control but it would re-emerge if preventive measures are not seriously enforced, the Government warned. 

Given the backdrop, authorities at all levels and sectors must raise their sense of responsibility, continue to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 preventive and control measures in order to sustain the country’s outcomes of the COVID-19 fight while accelerating economic recovery, Dam stressed.

Especially, the Deputy PM demanded strict implementation of the regulations on health declaration, quarantine, and medical surveillance for at least 28 days for all entrants from the date of entry. 

The Ministry of Health was tasked to promptly complete a health management system for entrants while local authorities have to direct grass-roots medical facilities to conduct medical surveillance of the entrants.

 

The ministry and the provincial People’s Committees are responsible for instructing hospitals, medical facilities, and nursing centers to seriously comply with disease prevention regulations.

The ministry was urged to work with relevant ministries to review and update instructions on disease prevention at schools, hotels, public transport means, factories, and working places. 

Viet Nam has gone 43 straight days without community transmission case of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control led by Deputy PM Dam.

As of 6:05 pm on Thursday, the nation reported 1,124 COVID-19 patients, including 1,030 recoveries and 35 fatalities./. VGP

Kim Anh  

 
 

Other News

.
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

More News
