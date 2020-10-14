All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

The COVID-19 pandemic has yet shown any signs of decline across the globe and is projected to rebound during winter in countries where restrictions are loosened.

In Viet Nam, the disease has been properly brought under control but it would re-emerge if preventive measures are not seriously enforced, the Government warned.

Given the backdrop, authorities at all levels and sectors must raise their sense of responsibility, continue to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 preventive and control measures in order to sustain the country’s outcomes of the COVID-19 fight while accelerating economic recovery, Dam stressed.

Especially, the Deputy PM demanded strict implementation of the regulations on health declaration, quarantine, and medical surveillance for at least 28 days for all entrants from the date of entry.

The Ministry of Health was tasked to promptly complete a health management system for entrants while local authorities have to direct grass-roots medical facilities to conduct medical surveillance of the entrants.

The ministry and the provincial People’s Committees are responsible for instructing hospitals, medical facilities, and nursing centers to seriously comply with disease prevention regulations.

The ministry was urged to work with relevant ministries to review and update instructions on disease prevention at schools, hotels, public transport means, factories, and working places.

Viet Nam has gone 43 straight days without community transmission case of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control led by Deputy PM Dam.

As of 6:05 pm on Thursday, the nation reported 1,124 COVID-19 patients, including 1,030 recoveries and 35 fatalities./. VGP

Kim Anh