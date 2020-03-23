American actress Liza Koshy, H’Hen Nie promote girls' education in Vietnam

American YouTube creator and actress Liza Koshy has shared a self-made video titled “Girl’s Trip to Vietnam” on her flagship channel with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie.

American YouTube creator and actress Liza Koshy talks with Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie.

The video is part of the “Why 98 Million Adolescent Girls Aren’t in School?” discussing about the improving women's lives through education and highlighting the feminism.

H’Hen Nie, a girl of E De ethnic minority group, was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2017. She was born in a poor family in a rural village in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. By custom, she was supposed to get married at age 14.

She then moved to Ho Chi Minh City to look for ways to work as a domestic helper while studying. She studied the Business Finance program at the College of Foreign Economic Relations in HCMC and started her modelling career.

She is the first Vietnamese beauty named in top five in one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world, Miss Universe 2018 and proclaimed Missosology’s Timeless Beauty.

She was among the success stories that made an impression at the 67th Miss Universe pageant. “From nothing, here I am. I can do it, you can do it,” she said during her opening statement in Miss Universe.

Nie donated entire cash prize of VND1 billion (US$43,000) from Miss Universe 2018 to community activities, including providing scholarships for poor students and completing her social project Room to Read (build more libraries in rural areas, support schoolgirls around the world).

Additionally, she has carried out many activities and joined programs to improve the lives of women and girls, such as building libraries I the central highland provinces of Dak Lak and Lam Dong, offering scholarships to female students, participating in trips to provinces and cities as an inspiring motivational speaker to inspire girls by using stories from her own life.

She collected around US$24,000 for the Active for Education campaign and plans to build libraries in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

Liza Koshy is one of YouTube’s top creators and she also co-created and stars on their original series Liza on Demand. Koshy joins another YouTube original, Creators for Change with Michelle Obama.

Koshy and former US First Lady Michelle Obama travelled to Vietnam on a trip to spotlight girls’ education in last December. They met with girls benefiting from an education program of Room to Read, a nonprofit organization working with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to support adolescent girls education in Vietnam. SGGP

