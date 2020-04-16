Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 23:49:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim

 
 
16/04/2020    23:46 GMT+7

An American man is facing deportation after he falsely claimed to have contracted COVID-19, the Police Department of northern Hai Phong City has announced.

Au Joseph Elhayboubi, a US national, falsely claimed to havecontractedCOVID-19 in an attempt to getaccommodation and food. — Photo courtesy of Hải Phòng Police

Au Joseph Elhayboubi, 32, has been handed over to the Ministry of Public Security to wait for international routes to be reopened for deportation. 

Elhayboubi entered Việt Nam last October with the visa valid for three months from October 25 to January 25.

Previously, since May 2018, he had entered the country with a tourist visa in an attempt to find work in foreign language centres in many cities and provinces, such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Hải Phòng, but failed.

In his latest entry to the country in October 26, he travelled to Quảng Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc and Hà Nội to seek work but was not accepted.

On March 22, Elhayboubi returned to Hải Phòng City and took temporary accommodation on Lạch Tray Street.

He asked to borrow money from an English language centre director for personal expenses but was rebuffed.

Elhayboubi later claimed to have contracted COVID-19 to the local police station. 

He was taken to the Việt Tiệp Hospital No 2 for monitoring, where he was quarantined and underwent a medical examination.

 

The man showed psychological problems and caused disorder in the quarantine area, so the authorities had to isolate him in a separate room.

He tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and completed the quarantine period on April 3.

According to the authorities, the man was likely to have falsely reported himself as infected with COVID-19 in an attempt to receive accommodation and food.

He was unable to return to the United States because many international flights had stopped operating.

He was found to have overstayed his visa. The US Embassy has refused to provide a guarantee and support for this case.

The Hải Phòng City Police Department suggested he is fined and deported back to the US.

He has been taken to the Ministry of Public Security’s No 1 accommodation area in northern Vĩnh Phúc Province’s Hồ Sơn Commune to wait for deportation as stipulated. — VNS

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

 
 

Other News

.
No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 16 evening
No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 16 evening
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 268.

HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City's proactive efforts on isolating people with COVID-19, tracking down their second- and third-hand contacts and providing treatment for those who are infected has resulted in a lower incidence of cases,

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked agencies of Thai Binh Province to look into allegations that Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ' and his accomplices injured a man.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients discharged, taking total recoveries up to 174

Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Golden State has only had a fraction of the coronavirus deaths experts expected - why?

Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Japanese city, which initially saw a drop in cases, is now facing a bigger wave of virus cases.

Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City will extend its suspension of road passenger transport until April 22, announced the municipal Department of Transport on April 15.

Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

New York is now reporting an additional 3,778 deaths presumed to be coronavirus-linked.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Thuong Hien spoke about medical waste treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 