American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim

An American man is facing deportation after he falsely claimed to have contracted COVID-19, the Police Department of northern Hai Phong City has announced.

Au Joseph Elhayboubi, a US national, falsely claimed to havecontractedCOVID-19 in an attempt to getaccommodation and food. — Photo courtesy of Hải Phòng Police

Au Joseph Elhayboubi, 32, has been handed over to the Ministry of Public Security to wait for international routes to be reopened for deportation.

Elhayboubi entered Việt Nam last October with the visa valid for three months from October 25 to January 25.

Previously, since May 2018, he had entered the country with a tourist visa in an attempt to find work in foreign language centres in many cities and provinces, such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Hải Phòng, but failed.

In his latest entry to the country in October 26, he travelled to Quảng Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc and Hà Nội to seek work but was not accepted.

On March 22, Elhayboubi returned to Hải Phòng City and took temporary accommodation on Lạch Tray Street.

He asked to borrow money from an English language centre director for personal expenses but was rebuffed.

Elhayboubi later claimed to have contracted COVID-19 to the local police station.

He was taken to the Việt Tiệp Hospital No 2 for monitoring, where he was quarantined and underwent a medical examination.

The man showed psychological problems and caused disorder in the quarantine area, so the authorities had to isolate him in a separate room.

He tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and completed the quarantine period on April 3.

According to the authorities, the man was likely to have falsely reported himself as infected with COVID-19 in an attempt to receive accommodation and food.

He was unable to return to the United States because many international flights had stopped operating.

He was found to have overstayed his visa. The US Embassy has refused to provide a guarantee and support for this case.

The Hải Phòng City Police Department suggested he is fined and deported back to the US.

He has been taken to the Ministry of Public Security’s No 1 accommodation area in northern Vĩnh Phúc Province’s Hồ Sơn Commune to wait for deportation as stipulated. — VNS

